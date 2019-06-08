U-19 inter-district Cricket tournament final today

SHILLONG: The Under-19 Inter-district Cricket Champions trophy 2019 hosted the last league matches at Mawkdok ground, Sohra on Friday.

The first match saw the locking of horns between Daddengeri Puri School (TDCA) and Gorkha Pathshala School (SCA).

Daddengeri Puri won the toss and elected to field. Gorkha Pathshala put up a massive 204 runs in 20 overs for their rivals to chase, at the loss of 6 wickets.

Daddengeri Puri lost the match to Gorkha Pathshala by 100 runs.

The highest scorer of the match was Jay Shankar of Gorkha Pathshala School, who struck 67 runs in 57 balls.

The second match was played between Sib Singh School (WKHDCA) and Rising Sun School (EKHDCA).

Sib Singh won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 83 runs (all out) in 14.2 overs. Rising Sun failed to overtake the score on the board and Sib Singh won the match by 22 runs.

The highlight of the match was the hat-trick wicket taken by Bankit Thongni of Sib Singh School.

He took 5 wickets in 3 overs, giving 8 runs.

The last four league matches were abandoned due to bad weather.

The final match will be played today at 10 am between Gorkha Patshala School (SCA) and Sib Singh School (WKHDCA).