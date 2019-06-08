State power dues over Rs 1,000 crore

SHILLONG: The state government has to pay dues of Rs 1038.74 crore to various central power corporations for purchasing power.

An official source said on Friday that due to inadequate rainfall, the MeECL could not generate power as required in the state.

Therefore significant amount of power had to be procured from various sources like NEEPCO, NTPC, NHPC, Powergrid and others resulting in huge pending liabilities amounting to over Rs 1,000 crore as on March 31 this year for power purchase.