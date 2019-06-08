Social activist attacked in Ri Bhoi

NONGPOH: In yet another attack on a social activist, the President of Ri Bhoi Youth Organisation (RBYO), Baiateilang Lapang was attacked by unknown miscreants on Friday night at his village at Nongrah Umroi while he was returning home along with one of his friends.

As per information received from the General Secretary of the RBYO, Kronding Nongbsap, the incident occurred at around 11-11:30 PM when Baiateilang Lapang along with his colleague was returning home from some work.

Micreants armed with iron rods and other sharp weapons and coming in a brand new vehicle, suspected to be a Hyndai i20 with no registration number, blocked their way and attacked them.

However, Nongbsap informed that , Lapang miraculously escaped the attacked with his vehicle and fled towards Lumsiehlama Nongrah and after that to Umden Arka and spent the whole night in a nearby forest.

Meanwhile, Baiateilang Lapang while taking to media persons on Saturday at Umroi said that an FIR in this regard had been lodged at Khapmara PIC and urged the concerned authority to arrest the attackers at the earliest. He suspected that the attackers were some coal mafia who had earlier threatened him when the organisation detected and complained against illegal coal laden trucks in the past few months.

Lapang also alleged that though, he had informed the police accordingly on the same night when the incident happened and urged them to protect him from the attackers but in vain, as the police did not take any steps which is a matter of great concern.