Rongjeng citizens demand fulfilment of Civil Sub-Division status

TURA: Citizens together with social and student organizations from Rongjeng area in East Garo Hills got together on Saturday to call upon the Meghalaya government to bestow civil sub-division status and thereby fulfil the age old demand that has been raised since as long as 1972.

Leaders from Rongjeng, under the aegis of Rongjeng Civil Sub-division Demand Committee, held a joint meeting with the Garo Students union, A’chik Students Welfare Association, FKJGP and citizens of the area to discuss the issue and seek a united front in pursuing the matter.

During the meeting, it was brought to the notice of the public that the demand for upgrading Rongjeng into a civil sub-division was first made by the then MLA of the area, Late Plinder G Momin who submitted a memorandum to the then government.

“This demand was never fulfilled but it continues to be the core issue for all of us,” stated Rongjeng Civil Sub-Division Demand Committee president Sengjan Arengh.

The Laskar of Rongjeng also echoed similar words of dissatisfaction lamenting that despite years of raising the issue by NGOs and general public no government has fulfilled the aspirations of the people of the area.

“Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had also lend his support with words of encouragement and we are hoping a positive change takes place under his government,” said ASWA president Mukesh M Marak.

Student leaders also pointed out that Dambo-Rongjeng Community and Rural Development Block is one of the oldest established government institutions in the Garo Hills region.

“Dambo-Rongjeng Block was set up in the year 1968 so why haven’t a civil sub-division been created after more than forty long years?” public leaders demanded to know from the government during the general meeting on the issue.

The Rongjeng Civil Sub-Division Demand Committee together with other social and student organizations are planning to submit to the state government a memorandum on the issue.

