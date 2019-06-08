Ranikor on alert after unidentified man’s assault

SHILLONG: The South West Khasi Hills district administration has directed the SDO (Civil), Ranikor to monitor the situation after a video clip of a naked man being assaulted by a group of people went viral on social media.

Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo said that the district administration has taken the matter seriously and police investigation is on into the matter.

The district police are on the hunt for three youths who absconded after brutally assaulting the unidentified naked man in Ranikor village.

So far, police have not been able to trace the three accused, including the president of KSU Ranikor Border Area Unit, Andy Marwein, as they are still on the run.

Police are also trying to ascertain the identity and whereabouts of the victim, whom the attackers suspected to be a Bangladeshi.

Soon after the video went viral, police arrested one of the assaulters identified as Teiborlang Marwein.

The CSWO has condemned the assault and demanded action against those involved in such a barbaric act.

“No civil society can promote or support such a demeaning act that has also outraged the dignity of men. The government should control vicious hate and should protect human rights disregard to any community or religion”, said a joint statement issued by CSWO leaders Agnes Kharshiing and Evangeline Thabah.