One-day TT C’ship begins

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Veteran Table Tennis Association to commemorate the World Environment Day will organise the 3rd Veteran Table Tennis (TT) Team Championship on Saturday. Altogether 7 teams including Save Water Team, Save Fuel Team, Go Green Team, Save Earth Team, Save Trees Team, Stay Fit Team and Swachh Bharat Team will participate in the event. Renowned and champion players of yesteryears like Joydeep Das, Bruce Marak and Nirmalya Bhattacharjee along with high officials from the government sector will also participate in the one day tournament. L L Nonglait has consented to conduct the tournament under the aegis of Meghalaya Table Tennis Association as Chief Referee.