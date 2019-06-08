NPP’s NE panel meets today

SHILLONG: The first conference of the NPP North East Coordination Committee will be held in the city on Saturday.

Veteran leader DD Lapang is the chairman of the Committee.

The NPP North East Coordination Committee was launched to counter the North East Congress Coordination Committee.

The elected representatives and party members from the North East are expected to take part in the meeting of the NPP.

Party sources said the analysis of the Lok Sabha and Assembly election results will be carried out during the meeting besides chalking out an action plan to strengthen the party across the North East.

Though the party functionaries have not released the agenda of the meeting, it is learnt that MLAs and other party leaders of the NPP from other states would speak about the functioning of the party in their respective states.

The meeting assumes significance after the NPP was recognised by the Election Commission as a national political party.