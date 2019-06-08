NPP recognised as natl party

Eighth in country, first in NE

SHILLONG: The Election Commission of India on Friday granted recognition to NPP as a national party.

This was informed by the Secretary of the Commission, Pramod Kumar Sharma, in a notification issued on Friday.

NPP has now become the eighth party in India to be listed as a national party by the Election Commission and the first from the North East to be accorded the status.

The notification stated that the NPP was already recognised as a state party in Meghalaya, Manipur and Nagaland, and after recognition in Arunachal Pradesh, it had fulfilled the eligibility conditions (See box) for the national party tag.

As per the request of the party, the ‘book’ has been allotted as the reserved symbol for the party.

Chief Minister and party national president Conrad Sangma took to Twitter to express his happiness.

In the tweet, Sangma said, “The recognition of NPP as National Party status will surely motivate each member of the family of NPP and will further enable us to work for the greater cause of the region and its people.”

He also said that it is a very nostalgic moment for all that the party founded by late Purno Agitok Sangma has got its due recognition.

“It is not just an achievement for NPP but for the people of the North East for their overwhelming support and trust,” he said.

Meanwhile, the national general secretary of the NPP, Thomas Sangma, stated that the credit for the feat goes to Conrad Sangma and termed it as a proud moment.

Stating that the party would now expand its activities throughout the country, he added that after the demise of veteran leader Purno Sangma, some quarters had raised doubts about the future of the party but they were proved wrong and the NPP was revived.

When asked if the ideology of the NPP, which has always been tribal-centric, would change, he said that the party would have a national outlook and would broaden its view.

Purno Sangma had revived the NPP which originated in Manipur. The party’s headquarter is still in that state.

Conditions for recognition [Election Symbols

(Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968]

r A political party becomes eligible to be recognised as a national party if it has won 2 per cent of seats in Lok Sabha from at least three different states in the latest general election

r In a Lok Sabha or Assembly election it has polled 6 per cent of the total valid votes in at least four states, in addition to winning four Lok Sabha seats

r It has been recognised as a state party in at least four states

BENEFITS/FACILITIES

r Recognition as a national or a state party ensures that the election symbol of that party is not used by any other political entity in polls across India. Other registered but unrecognised political parties have to choose from a pool of “free symbols” announced by the commission from time to time

r Receive land or building from the government to establish their party office

r Can have up to 40 star campaigners while other can have up to 20 star campaigners. The expenditure incurred on the travelling and other expenses of star campaigners is not included in the election expenditure of the party candidate

r Get the time slot on the national and state television & radio to address the people and convey their message