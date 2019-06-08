No trace of IAF plane as weather hurdle remains

GUWAHATI: Search for the missing AN-32 aircraft of Indian Air Force continued for the fifth day as helicopters, transport aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and other sensors battled poor weather and dense foliage in the hills of Arunachal Pradesh but failed to trace the plane till Friday evening.

Official sources said extensive operations were on, as P-8I aircraft of Indian Navy joined the search mission after taking off from Arakonnam in Tamil Nadu on Friday morning. The search area continues to expand to look at all possibilities.

All electronic radar, optical and infrared sensors including satellites are being employed to scan the area for any probable clues.

Indian Army, police, state government, paramilitary forces and local population are lending crucial support in the search operations.

Army search parties have been in the area for over two days, going through thick forest trying to locate the aircraft. Senior Air Staff Officer of Eastern Air Command is coordinating and supervising search operations at Along.

IAF is in regular touch with the families of the 13 air warriors who were on board the AN-32 that took off from Jorhat for Mechuka on Monday afternoon but soon lost contact.

Sources said all possible assistance was being provided to the families.

Some family members met the defence minister on Thursday and were briefed about the search efforts. AOC-in-C, Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal RD Mathur had earlier met the families of the missing air warriors in Jorhat.

“IAF is not sparing any effort in locating the missing air warriors. We stand in support of the families in these difficult times,” a statement said.

IAF officials said the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Cartosat and RISAT satellites were capturing images of the area around Mechuka. (With inputs from PTI)