NEZCC holds essay writing competition on life, deeds of Mahatma Gandhi

TURA: An essay writing competition for school students was held on Saturday at Mason Philips Hall Annexe, Mission Compound, Tura which was organised by North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), in collaboration with Arts and Culture Department, Government of Meghalaya and Society for Activities of Varied Enrichment (SAVE). It may be mentioned that the topic for the Essay Competition is on “The Life and Works of Mahatma Gandhi”.

In her brief address about the aims and objectives of the programme, Assistant Curator, Arts and Culture Department, Tura Kimde R Marak informed that this is to enable the students to develop their ability to write good essays and also improve their writing skills for their future career.

Purav Agarwal from Captain William School, Tura bagged the first prize while Harshita Nandinee Deka from Tura Public School got the second prize and Chenian Vetsy M Sangma from Christian Girls School, Tura bagged the third prize.