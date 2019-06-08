NEHUSU accuses univ of poor administration

SHILLONG: The North Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) has lamented the lack of administrative will on the part of NEHU authorities which is affecting the students and the university alike.

Addressing media persons here on Friday, NEHUSU adviser Rangdajied Marwein said that mistakes in evaluation of papers of the fifth semester UG courses and in the declaration of results in the website along with lack of faculty members, inadequate hostel facilities and setting questions out of the syllabus are but a few issues affecting the university.

Stating that the UGC has given the university six months to fill up the vacant posts, failing which it will be compelled to cancel the grant, Marwein said that if Vice Chancellor PK Srivastava fails to fill up the vacancies within the stipulated time, NEHUSU will demand his resignation on moral grounds and will be forced to adopt democratic means of protest.

Marwein also informed that many students who had looked up their results online were shocked to find that they had failed in their examinations only to later discover that they had actually passed after receiving their marksheets from the university.