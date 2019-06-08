Mystery lingers over woman’s death in forest

UMBIR/ SHILLONG: A small white flower (Tiew Lashiar) still stands at the foot of the tall pine tree where the body of Iohbianghun Sahkhar was found tied with ropes on Thursday.

During a visit to the private forest at Umbir on Friday where the body was found, it was noticed that the reeds, shrubs and wild flowers were scattered around but there was no disturbance to the area after the body was taken out from the spot. But locals are shocked over the incident.

A closer look at the area suggests indications of alleged foul play since there were no overhead branches for the victim to hang herself. Besides, the body was lying on the ground.

From the roadside, one has to cross the reed-laden path for some time to reach the spot where the body was found. Bamboo hedges are placed only on one side while the other sides are open.

According to witnesses, a long rope spread across the path was found tied around the neck of the deceased.

Police had found bluish marks on her left hand and a bluish colour on the jaw line on the right side and her belongings were intact.

Sahkhar, 57, was a single parent. Relatives said on Friday they were yet to lodge an FIR. The family is still in a state of shock.

The secretary of Umbir village, P J Kurbah, said a group of women from the nearby Umsaw village noticed the body while they were collecting mushrooms.

They informed the traditional heads at Umsaw who in turn informed their counterparts at Umbir.

“We received information about the incident around 4.20 pm on Thursday and immediately called up Umiam police,” Kurbah said.

It is still not known as to how Sahkhar landed up at Umbir in Ri Bhoi on Thursday from her work place at MTDC, Orchid Polo in the city where she was posted as assistant manager, accounts.

MTDC officials on Friday also confirmed that she did not attend office on Thursday.

“She used to be regular and we did not find anything unusual as she was friendly and simple,” said a senior MTDC official.

Police have visited Orchid Polo as part of the investigation.

In the absence of a woman police officer at Umiam police station, the probe was entrusted to lady SI Jessica Sangma from Nongpoh police station.

Meanwhile, the officer in-charge, Umiam Police Station and the investigating officer are tight-lipped about the progress of the inquiry.

Ri Bhoi SP C Cyrti said the police are awaiting the post-mortem report before proceeding further on the matter.

“Once we get the post mortem report it will be established if there was foul play. Only then can we proceed with the case,” he said. He also hinted at examining the call records of the victim.