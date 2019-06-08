Miscreants fire at houses of NDPP leaders

Dimapur: Unidentified miscreants are creating a fear psychosis by indiscriminately firing at the residence of ruling the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) legislators and party leaders in Nagaland’s Dimapur district, police said on Friday.

Confirming the incident, Dimapur Police, public relations officer (PRO), T Relo Aye said miscreants fired blank shots at the gate of private residence of newly elected MLA Sharingain Longkumer, located at 3rd mile, around 9.30 pm Thursday.

The MLA and his family members were not in the house at the time of the incident, the PRO said.

The reason behind the firing is not known and no claims have been made by any underground groups, a police officer said. (PTI)