Khonjoy PHC staff asked to be present on all working days

SHILLONG: South West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo has directed the District Medical and Health Officer, to immediately direct the medical officer and staff of Khonjoy PHC to occupy their quarters and ensure their presence on all working days.

- Advertisement - - Advertisement -

In a letter to the District Medical and Health Officer, the DC said that the administration has taken a serious view of non-presence of Medical officer and staff at Khonjoy PHC for many months now.

The letter stated that earlier this year, verbal instructions were given to the Medical and Health Officer and staffs to immediately occupy their quarters and to be available to attend to the medical requirements of the public of Khonjoy

According to letter, the SDO PHE Ranikor has also confirmed about the availability of water at the PHC. However, it is seen that there has been little action which has resulted in continued negligence of delivery of health services to the people of the area.