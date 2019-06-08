India win 3-1 against Poland in FIH finals

Bhubaneswar: Skipper Manpreet Singh led from the front with a brace, guiding India to a hard-fought 3-1 win over the Polish side in the FIH Series Finals hockey tournament, here on Friday.

After a barren first quarter, Manpreet scored in the 21st and 26th minutes while drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 36th minute as India registered their second consecutive win.

Poland’s lone goal was scored by Mateusz Hulboj in the 25th minute. World no. 5 India were far from impressive, especially after thrashing world no. 21 Poland 10-0 in the Azlan Shah Cup less than three months ago.

India’s chief coach Graham Reid admitted that the hosts had an off day but said Poland are a much better team that what their ranking suggest.

The Indians, as usual, were slow off the blocks as Poland got the first scoring opportunity in the form of a penalty corner in the very first minute but the opportunity went in vain.

The Indians then slowly and steadily got into the groove but the Polish defended in numbers to deny the hosts.

India will next take on Uzbekistan on Monday, while Poland, who defeated the Uzbeks 4-0 in their opener, will face Russia on Sunday. (PTI)