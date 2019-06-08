Govt to establish rehab centres for drug addicts

SHILLONG: The state government will set up rehabilitation centres for drug addicts.

During the hearing of a PIL in this regard on Friday, it was made known to the division bench comprising Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice H.S. Thangkhiew that the Advocate General will file an affidavit specifying the steps being taken for setting up rehabilitation centres for drug addicts.

The amicus curiae will also give suggestions on the basis of which drug menace can be reduced and eradicated, the court observed.

The matter will come up for hearing on July 1.