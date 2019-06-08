Gauhati HC grants bail to war veteran detained as ‘foreigner’

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Friday granted interim bail to Mohammed Sanaullah, the Kargil war veteran who was declared a foreigner by a tribunal in Assam last month and sent to a detention camp.

A division bench of the High Court headed by Justice Monojit Bhuyan and P.K. Deka passed the orders against bail bonds of Rs 20,000 and two sureties, but asked the retired soldier not to leave the territorial jurisdiction of Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro) districts without informing the Superintendent of Police (Border).

The bench also issued notices to all the respondents of the case, including Union of India, state of Assam, Defence Ministry, authorities of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the investigating officer of the Assam police.

The case of Md. Sanaullah was represented by renowned Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising while the respondent side was represented by Advocate U.K. Nair.

“We have got the bail orders. He will be released from the detention camp soon,” said Advocate Burhanur Rahma, who assisted Indira Jaising in the case in the High Court on Friday.

The court, however, made it clear that the authorities concerned will connect the biometrics of Sanaullah before releasing him from the detention centre.

Sanaullah served the Indian Army from 1987 to 2017.

He was awarded a Presidents’ Medal when he was promoted to the rank of Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in 2014. He retired as a Honorary Captain from the Indian Army.

The Foreigners’ Tribunal at Boko had last month declared 52-year-old Sanaullah a ‘foreigner’, following which he was sent to the detention centre at Goalpara.

He is among the 40 lakh people whose names were not included in the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), published last year.

A resident of Kolohikash village in Boko area of Kamrup district, he was serving as a sub-inspector in the Assam Border Police before being declared a foreigner and dismissed from service.

The tribunal’s judgement was based on a case filed against him by the Border Police saying he is an illegal migrant. (Agencies)