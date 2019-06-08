Former Sikkim CM assures support to NDA

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister and President of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Pawan Chamling, called on prime minister and union home minister here on Friday and reiterated his party’s support to the NDA as a pre-poll ally.

Chamling greeted the prime minister on his spectacular leadership and victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent elections to the 17th Lok Sabha.

They exchanged notes on the current situation in Sikkim and Narendra Modi assured all help and support to Chamling and the people of Sikkim.

The leaders have agreed to work together for the greater good of the State of Sikkim and India.

Earlier in May, before the declaration of the results, Chamling had attended the National Democratic Alliance Meeting (NDA) convened by Shah and the BJP in New Delhi.

Today, he reiterated the continued and unconditional support of the SDF to the Government.

A high level leadership team of the SDF Party is camping in New Delhi along with Chamling.