Felicitation programme at NEHU

SHILLONG: NEHU Sports Department organised a felicitation programme at the Committee Room, Administrative Building, NEHU Permanent Campus, Shillong, on Friday for players and team officials who participated in the All India Kickboxing (Men and Women) and Wushu (Men) Championship in 2018 and 19. According to Professor S Umdor, Teacher In-charge, Sports Department, NEHU this is the first time that NEHU team has won medals at the National AIU level Championship. Belldona Pakyntein, Ioonis Mynsong Hame Shaniah Suiam won bronze medals at the All India Kickboxing (Men & Women) Championship held at the Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and Lamphrang Kharsahnoh won bronze in the All India Inter University Wushu Championship held at the Punjab University, Chandigarh. The programme is chaired by the Pro- Vice Chancellor, NEHU, Shillong Prof. H. Lamin and also praised for the achievements.