Conrad wants aid disbursed within first week of month

CM’s Social Assistance Scheme

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has asked the Social Welfare department to ensure that financial assistance is given to beneficiaries under Chief Minister’s Social Assistance Scheme for the infirm, widows and persons with disabilities within first week of every month.

The department on Friday held a review meeting and discussed about several of its schemes and programmes.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla said that they would make sure that financial assistance is given to beneficiaries within first week of every month.

He added that the department has discussed that not even a single beneficiary should be left out and the benefits should reach all.

The Chief Minister’s Social Assistance Scheme was launched in 2012. Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 500 per month is given to each beneficiary. There is no age bar for persons with disabilities and for widows. However, to seek benefit for the infirm, a woman has to be 58 years of age while a man should be 60.

Meanwhile, Shylla said that the meeting also discussed about the urgent need to set up a rehabilitation centre in Shillong.

It may be mentioned that the Health department has also identified one of the sites in the city for the centre.

“If needed, we will even have a meeting with the Health department to expedite the whole process of setting up the rehabilitation centre,” Shylla said.