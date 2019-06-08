Butchers’ strike to continue till cattle smuggling is stopped

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister in charge of animal husbandry Prestone Tynsong on Friday informed that state government has given instruction to the police force to be extra vigilant in their effort to prevent cattle smuggling.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Tynsong said that the police force and central forces such as the Border Security Force (BSF) are on high alert.

“The blame goes to the illegal export of cattle to Bangladesh. From the government’s side, instruction has been given to the state machineries to be extra vigilant in order to make sure that illegal trade of cattle outside India does not happen. The BSF is also there to handle the situation in border areas,” he said.

“Illegal smuggling has affected the revenue of the state,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the Khasi Jaintia Butchers’ Welfare Association (KJBWA) had called for a strike on Friday which witnessed the closure of all shops selling beef.

President of Khasi Jaintia Butchers Welfare Association (KJBWA) Generous Warlarpih said that the strike went well with the support of the other members of the association and no complaints were received from the public.

He added that the strike will continue till they find a solution to the issue of cattle smuggling. In this connection, he informed that the association will meet the Deputy Commissioners of Ri-Bhoi and East Khasi Hills on Monday.

The association had also decided to not procure cattle from Khanapara on June 3 and that shops will remain closed from June 7.

Warlarpih said the association suspects that the smugglers who are mostly local people carry a certificate showing health check-ups of the cattle everyday even though health checks are carried out only once a week for cattle that have been transported from other states.