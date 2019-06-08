Arunachal stops individually motivated schemes to check corruption



GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Saturday chaired a review meeting of Finance, Planning and Investment Department on preparation of budget for the upcoming financial year.



Chief Minister said the Finance, Planning and Investment department is the main engine of the government and its efficiency is of utmost concern and priority. He said public had given mandate to this government so that we come up to their expectations.



He also said individually motivated projects and schemes be discouraged forever, dubbing it as the window of corruption. He said recent cabinet had decided that all schemes and projects must be proposed through proper procedure and reflected in budget.

“Also individually motivated projects, which finds itself through SADA and SIDF scheme has been stopped. Such steps will enable for greater transparency in the entire project implementation process and unnecessary harassment to government employees and public leaders on account of individual schemes will be minimized,” said CM.



Chief Minister also said inclusion of new proposals must be discouraged at the revised estimate stage and only the budgeted projects that required additional funding may be considered.

He urged the Finance department to focus on computerization of treasury office. He also urged budget division to focus on payments through PFMS platform and over a period of time should move towards Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) through computerization of budget exercises.

Chief Minister said manpower shortage will also be addressed and two officer of secretary level will be deputed in Finance Division.



On budget preparation, CM urged for inclusive and realistic budget that should incorporate the aspirations of the people. The department should focus on long term perspective plan and accordingly plan the current year budget. In this regards Planning & Investment Division to bring out a perspective plan for the State.

He also said immediately after budget was announced, works departments must get immediate approval of funds from finance department so that last minute rush during the fag end of financial year can be stopped. He also said on immediate approval of funds, the department could fully utilize the fund allocated for projects so that no funds remained unused.





