Air Chief Marshal takes stock of search ops

GUWAHATI: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa visited the Air Force Station at Jorhat to assess the ongoing search operations for the AN-32 aircraft which entered its sixth day on Saturday.

The Air Chief Marshall was given a detailed briefing about the operations and was apprised with the inputs received so far.

He interacted with families of the officers and airmen who were onboard the aircraft.

Search efforts by ground teams of Indian Army, ITBP, state police and members of local population continued in full force on Saturday, an official statement issued here said.

However, aerial search could not be undertaken owing to poor weather conditions prevailing throughout the day.

The aircraft had got airborne from IAF’s Jorhat Airbase in Assam for Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in the West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday afternoon.

Indian Air Force subsequently launched a massive search operation to trace the whereabouts of the aircraft soon after it was established that it did not reach its destination within the stipulated time.

Resources from various agencies, including ISRO were brought into the operation to enhance its effectiveness.

The area of search is mountainous and heavily forested with thick undergrowth.

The weather in the area has been inclement with low clouds and rain during most hours. Coupled with the inhospitable terrain, the weather has posed serious challenges to aerial search operations.

Indian Air Force has increased the deployment of its helicopters and transport aircraft and expanded the search area significantly since the beginning of the operations. More and more area is being covered by airborne sensors and satellites and the imaging is being followed-up by close analysis of the data for its synergistic amalgamation in the search operations.

