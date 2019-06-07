Two wins in a row for Kiwis

London: New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by two wickets in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at the Oval on Wednesday. With this win, the Kiwis have won both their matches in the tournament.

Chasing a target of 245, the Kiwis got off to a flying start as openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro put 35 runs on the scoreboard in the first five overs, but their stand was cut short as Guptill (25) was sent back to the pavilion by Shakib Al Hasan in the sixth over.Munro and skipper Kane Williamson were able to put just 20 runs for the third wicket as Shakib scalped his second wicket, dismissing Munro (24) in the tenth over.Ross Taylor came out at bat at number four and he, along with Williamson, scored 105 runs, steadying the innings for the BlackCaps. With 85 runs required for the win, Bangla tigers were able to dismiss Williamson (40), keeping their hopes alive of winning the match. However, Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson took BlackCaps over the line by two wickets with 16 balls to spare.Earlier, Shakib’s knock of 64 runs allowed Bangladesh to post 244 runs in fifty overs.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 248/8 (RPL Taylor 82, KS Williamson 40, Mosaddek Hossain 2-33, Mohammad Saifuddin 2-41, ) defeat Bangladesh 244 all out (Shakib Al Hasan 64, Mohammad Saifuddin 29, MJ Henry 4-47, TA Boult 2-44) by two wickets. (ANI)