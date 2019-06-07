SWKH police hunt for three assaulters

Mawkyrwat: South West Khasi Hills Police are on the hunt for the three youths who absconded after brutally assaulting an unidentified naked man in Ranikor village.

South West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Maxwell B. Syiem, told The Shillong Times on Thursday that police have not been able to trace the other three accused, including the president of KSU Ranikor Border Area Unit, Andy Marwein, as they are still on the run.

“There is no trace on the whereabouts of the other three accused. I guess they are not here in this district,” Syiem said.

Syiem also said that police were trying to ascertain the identity and whereabouts of the victim, whom the attackers suspected to be a Bangladeshi.

Police had on Wednesday arrested one of the assaulters identified as Teiborlang Marwein (24) of Ranikor.