SIT constituted to probe sex racket in WJH

JOWAI: The West Jaintia Hills Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the sex racket involving minor girls which was busted recently.

West Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Lakador Syiem informed that the SIT will be headed by DSP Macjoel Marngar while other members of the team include a Circle Inspector cum Officer in charge and a woman police officer. The district SP and Addl. SP will act as supervisors in the probe.

The SP also informed that four more victims have approached the police seeking help. It was not a rescue but they came on their own, Syiem added.

The total number of girls — either rescued or those who have come forward seeking police help — has gone up to 24, including nine minors.

Syiem informed that the District Social Welfare department was providing counselling to the minor girls.

So far, eleven persons have been arrested in connection with the sex racket and more arrests are likely soon.