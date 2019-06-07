NPP set to get national party status

SHILLONG: The Election Commission of India is likely to issue a notification on Friday declaring National People’s Party (NPP) as a national party.

Speaking to newsmen, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said there is a process for declaring any party as a national party.

We have applied to the Election Commission but we have not got any notification as of now”, he said.

Conrad said it will be a great moment for the NPP if it is declared as a national party.

“It will be one of the dreams of late PA Sangma getting fulfilled as he wanted to see NPP as a national party,” Conrad added.

Currently, the NPP revived by PA Sangma is a regional level political party, though its influence is mostly concentrated in Meghalaya.

The party has MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and in Meghalaya where it is leading the government.

The party, which supports the NDA, also has an MP from the Tura seat.