KSU donates computer to Shangbangla Primary School

NONGPOH: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) North Khasi Hills District on Friday donated one computer to Shangbangla Primary School, Nongpoh in its endeavour to facilitate and promote education in the district.

Being an underprivileged school, Shangbangla Primary School still lacks infrastructure and equipment to compete with other well-known educational institutes of the area.

The computer was donated in presence of the KSU NKHD leader, Ferdynald Kharkamni, office bearers of the Union, the teachers of the school and the village leaders.