KSO-called general strike hits life in Manipur hills

GUWAHATI: Twenty-four hour general strike called by Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) has disrupted traffic along National Highways in Manipur connecting to the rest of India.

The KSO has called for the general strike demanding release of executive members of KSO Gunpi Block who were in police custody in connection with the incident of arson of St Joshep Higher Secondary School of Sugnu.

Several districts in hill region in Manipur were severely affected by the general strike. Besides the life of people in districts, all inter-state transport services have remained cancelled. Private vehicles, essential commodities -carrying trucks and oil tankers have stayed off the road in fear of repercussions.

Imphal-Dimapur Road (national Highway 2) is the hardest hit as large number of supporters came out on the highway and blocked all vehicular movements.

Imphal to Jiribam road has also been affected by the strike with no vehicular movement allowed on it. All transport services on the highway remained suspended.

Kuki community-dominated Kangpokpi district, has also been affected badly by the general strike. People came out to roads and blocked the roads using big stone boulders, wood logs. Shops, major markets and all establishment both government and private in the district remained closed.

The 24-hour bandh called by KSO has greatly affected Indo-Myanmar trade along the border. The general strike has not only hit the highway but also affected daily livelihood of various hill towns and villages. All cross-border business transactions have come to a halt while markets, banks and schools remained closed even movement of publics came to a standstill.

Kuki-dominated areas like Churchandpur, Chandel, Tengnoupal districts has been affected by the general strike. According to reports received from Churachandpur as many as three diesel autos were destroyed by strike supporters.

The St. Joseph Higher Secondary School was burned down by unknown miscreants on the night of April 25 this year. Even though KSO-Gunpi Block clarified through media that they were not involved in the arson, police carried out a thorough investigation and arrested some of its members.