Ksan rescue ops suspended

SHILLONG: The ongoing operations at Ksan to rescue the trapped coal miners, who are feared dead, have been suspended.

Informing this here on Thursday, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla said the rescue operations have been suspended by the deputy commissioner of the district due to monsoon and even the generators have been damaged.

“Once the rains are over, we can begin pumping of water till the Supreme Court takes a final decision on the matter,” Shylla said.

After the tragedy struck on December 13 last year, the ongoing rescue operations, despite the involvement of multiple agencies, have failed to yield any desired result.

Out of the 16 coal miners trapped in the flooded mine, only two bodies were retrieved.

It is learnt that the Supreme Court will resume hearing on the PIL pertaining to the rescue operations at Ksan only in July after the summer vacation following the filing of an application by the government to the Court to call off the operations.

Several of the trapped coal miners are from Rajabala in West Garo Hills.