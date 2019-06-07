JSU demands implementation of DMF in War Jaintia

SHILLONG: Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) has requested Meghalaya government to expedite the implementation of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) in the mining affected areas of War Jaintia area in Amlarem sub division.

The District Mineral Foundation (DMF) is a development fund which is a mandatory donation by the mining proprietors operating in the area for the purpose of creating a balance between development, reclamation and destruction of the affected areas.

The JSU War Jaintia Circle urged the state government to use the fund for the setting up of water treatment plants, sewage treatment plants, land reclamation by forest plantations etc., as per norms and scope of the DMF so that clean water is accessible for drinking as well as household usage for the mining affected areas of War Jaintia especially in villages such as Nongtalang, Rhongkum, Amlympiang, Amdoh, etc., since these areas have been affected by the increasing sediment levels of water in streams and rivers due to mining.

The DMF also has scope for development of medical facilities, educational facilities and alternative energies in the mining areas as well as the adjacent areas close to the mining areas which will lessen the hardships as well as keep a balance between development as well as environmental preservation.

On the other hand, the JSU War Jaintia Circle observed World Environment Day (WED) distributed car bin bags to cars plying in the Amlarem Sub Division of Meghalaya since many areas in War Jaintia are tourism hubs such as the Umngot River in Dawki, Darrang and Shnongpdeng, the Krangsuri Water Falls at Amlarem, the Double Decker Living Root Bridge at Kudeng Rim, the Syndai Cave at Syndai.

The president of the JSU War Jaintia Circle, Eddy Kery Pohtam and general secretary, Kerrydiam Lamin, vice president Jai Pohshna and other members urged that all cars and individuals should take responsibility in maintaining the beauty and life of the environment by responsible disposal of litters along the roads and especially at tourist spots.

The JSU War Jaintia Circle stresses on the need of having waste Disposal bags in cars so that the littering of roads and the environment is prevented and that this is followed in all places of Meghalaya and it will be a good cause towards a clean habit and learning by all the citizens as well as the visitors to the state.