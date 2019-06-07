Govt holds meeting on residents act

SHILLONG: Targetting an early implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, the state government on Thursday held discussions on various aspects of the act.

Sources informed that the government will hold a series of meetings to plug loopholes and add teeth to the act before it is presented to the Cabinet. Another meeting in this regard will be held next week, the sources added. The previous government in the state had proposed the Act as an alternate to the demand for the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system which was strongly advocated by several pressure groups in the state to curb influx.

A number of pressure groups are still rooting for ILP to be implemented in the state, whereas the government has set about strengthening the residents act and setting up entry and exit points to check influx.