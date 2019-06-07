Demand for C&RD block at Lumshnong

SHILLONG: Narpuh Border Area Joint Action Committee placed a request before the Minister of Community and Rural Development, Sniawbhalang Dhar for creation of a new C & RD Block for Narpuh area at Lumshnong village instead of Khliehriat.

The committee in the memorandum stated that Narpuh lacks development since government offices are not easily accessible to the people and the journey to Khleihriat is rather costly for the poor farmers.

The committee has maintained that the setting up of C& RD Block at Lumshnong will be beneficial for the village and people of Narpuh Border area as it will help in reducing the development gap in the area and the C & RD Block can be a gateway to farmers’ progress.