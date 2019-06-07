CSA rejects ABD’s WC return offer

Johannesburg: A B de Villiers wanted to come out of retirement for the World Cup but Cricket South Africa (CSA) refused to accept the offer as the batting great had ignored pleas to not retire last year.

According to ‘ESPNCricinfo’, de Villiers made the offer to come back in May, barely 24 hours before the final squad for the ongoing showpiece in the UK was to be announced by CSA.

The revelation came amid a disastrous start to South Africa’s World Cup campaign, which has seen them lose three matches including one to Bangladesh. While Wednesday’s six-wicket defeat to India turned the situation from bad to worse, the loss of pace great Dale Steyn to a shoulder injury has also considerably weakened the team. CSA selection panel convenor Linda Zondi confirmed that de Villiers did make the offer and that skipper Faf du Plessis and coach Ottis Gibson were quite keen to have him back as well. However, de Villiers’ omission was based on principles, Zondi said.

“I pleaded with AB de Villiers not to retire in 2018. Although there was a perception that he was picking and choosing when to play – which was not true – I did give him the option to plan and monitor his season to get him to the World Cup fresh and in a good space,” Zondi said in the CSA release.

“He turned down the offer and said he was at peace with his decision to retire,” he recalled. “For Faf du Plessis and Ottis Gibson to share AB’s desire to be included in the squad on the day we announced our World Cup squad on April 18th was a shock to all of us. AB left a big vacuum when he retired, we had a year to find players at franchise level to fill the gap,” he added. Amid the revelations, de Villiers expressed his support for the beleaguered team. “All that’s important is that we should all focus on supporting the team at the World Cup. There is a long way to go and I believe the boys can still go all the way,” de Villiers wrote on his twitter handle.

The three straight defeats have left South Africa with an improbable task of winning all six of their remaining preliminary fixtures, just to keep their prospects of reaching the semi-finals alive. Zondi said that de Villiers dropped no hints of wanting to come back in the year gone by.. “We had players who put in the hard work, who put up their hands and deserved to be given the opportunity to go to the World Cup.” (PTI)