CM downplays Cong attempt to form govt

SHILLONG: Chief Minister and NPP national president, Conrad Sangma, has said it will be difficult for the opposition Congress to find friendly neighbours in Meghalaya to form a new government in the state.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, Conrad said the party may have friendly neighbours in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu but in Meghalaya it would be difficult for them to find neighbours.

The statement came from the chief minister after Congress spokesperson HM Shangpliang asserted that the party would still explore the possibility of forming government in the state with likeminded parties despite the recent poll reverses.

Earlier, Conrad denied the speculation that some Congress MLAs have already sent feelers to join the NPP.

“There are always speculations in politics but there is nothing like that,” the chief minister said.