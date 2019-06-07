BJP MLAs ask party men to beat officials with shoes

LUCKNOW: BJP MLA Ram Ratan Kushwaha has asked his party workers to assault government employees and beat them up with shoes if they “continue to harass and threaten you”.



Kushwaha, a legislator from Lalitpur is seen telling his workers in a meeting: “If the Uttar Pradesh government employees do not start working in a month or so or continue to harass our workers, remove your shoes and hit them because patience has a limit too.”



A video clip of the lawmaker giving this directive to his party men has gone viral on the social media.



“If the government officials affiliated to SP and BSP continue to misbehave with you like they did during elections, you should beware of them,” he added.



There has been quite a few cases in the same line.



Former BJP MP Priyanka Rawat had warned an IAS officer in Barabanki that she would ‘make life difficult’. And she said this in the presence of other people. She also threatened to skin the officer -‘khaal khichwa lungi’.



BJP MLA from Fatehpur Sikri, Udaybhan Chaudhary, had been caught on camera ticking off a sub-divisional magistrate and saying: “You are talking to me in this way, are you trying to show me that you are the SDM? Don’t you know I am an MLA? How can you talk to me like this? You don’t realise my power; you don’t realize the power of democracy.”



In another incident, former BJP MP Sharad Tripathi hit his colleague and local legislator Rakesh Singh Baghel with his shoe repeatedly in an official meeting in Sant Kabir Nagar even as officials sat quietly watching the drama unfold.

IANS



