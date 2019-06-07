Benami transaction brought to Paul’s notice

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) Nongthymmai circle met the Executive Member (EM) in charge of Trade, Paul Lyngdoh to complaint on ‘Benami’ transactions prevailing under Nongthymmai area.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, general secretary of the circle, Richard Mawkhiew said the illegal practice of ‘Benami’ transactions is a silent invasion.

“Stricter methods of vigilance within the ambit and provisions of law are needed,” he said.

He pointed out that the Meghalaya (Benami Transactions Prohibition) Act, 1980 had been flouted.

Meanwhile, Lyngdoh has said the Dorbar Shnong and the social organizations should be vigilant of the prevalent of such illegal practices.