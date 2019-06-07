2022 National Games budget may touch Rs 2000 crore: CM

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said the expenditure involved in preparing for the National Games 2022 has been budgeted to be above Rs 1500 crore and may even touch Rs 2000 crore.

He inspected the site of the Games Village and the main stadium at Mawdiangdiang on Thursday in preparation for 2022 National Games.

Having met the members of the Fifteenth Finance Commission earlier this week, he said the response of the Commission was positive. “It is not possible for us to raise funds on our own and we hope for the Centre to support us,” he said adding the state government is also looking at areas where it could go for private partnership.

He informed that the main stadium will be accommodated at Mawdiangdiang which will have a swimming pool, large indoor multi utility stadium and housing area for at least 1000-2000 sportspersons. The main stadium will accommodate 25,000-30,000 people.

“A part of the land will also be for the Games Village and that part we will look into it. Normally the Government of India does not provide fund for the Games village and it has to be looked at from the state’s point of view,” he said adding that in 4-5 weeks’ time, a decision will be made regarding the Games Village.

Sangma said the state government has been working closely with the Union Social Justice Ministry and the state government will put up a proposal with the Union ministry to have a stadium at Mawdiangdiang.

The central government has plans for a stadium for the disabled.

He added that the out of the five disability stadiums that the Centre is proposing, Shillong could be the location in the eastern region.

“We have proposed it and it is lying with the union cabinet and we are hopeful that the union government will clear the proposal,” he said.

Sangma informed that half of the land will go to the Union Social Justice ministry which will be utilised in coordination with the government of Meghalaya.

He said the land at Mawdiangdiang is held by Meghalaya Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and the government has been able to utilise the land without having to invest in other areas.

“We came here because in a few weeks’ time or probably within a month, we plan to visit Delhi to meet the Prime Minister and present detailed proposals for development of the space,” he said adding that full details of other locations such as Tura and other places of Meghalaya will also be presented.

Sangma said the government is also intending in going for PPP mode and for this they will get connected with different parties.

He said in the last one year, the sports department has been working aggressively to identify lands for the Games Village and the state will move the central government to get sanctions for different kinds of infrastructure.

Sangma was briefed by officials from the departments of Urban Affairs, PHE, PWD and Sports.

The chief minister maintained that the preparation for the National Games requires planning and a lot of expenditure.

Expressing a concern that the state has a smaller working season, he said the government is optimistic about holding the National Games and said, “It is tough but we will give all we have and work overtime if necessary. It is the year (2022) where the country will celebrate 75 years of Independence and Meghalaya will observe 50 years of statehood.”