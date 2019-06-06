Police now just a text away

WhatsApp helpline number launched

SHILLONG: In this era of social media where anybody can be reached within a matter of seconds, the Meghalaya Police too is now just one text away as it has now launched its WhatsApp helpline number.

If anybody has to file a complaint with the police, the person can simply reach out to them through their WhatsApp helpline number 6033090114.

Speaking about the initiative, East Khasi Hills SP Claudia Lyngwa said that if the complaint is cognizable, the WhatsApp team will alert the concerned police station and will follow up on the case immediately.

She added that the complainants need to give the full details of the crime even in WhatsApp.

The idea has been mooted to ensure that the police are available for the public with ease and they do not have to visit a police station.

It is learnt that the complaint made in WhatsApp will be treated as a regular complaint when the complainant provides all the information similar to FIRs filed in the police stations.

“If the complaint is proper, we will go ahead with the investigation and necessary action, ” she said while adding that police will have to segregate the genuine and fake complaints made over the system as people might

even lodge false complaints. However, anonymous complaints will not be entertained.

It may be mentioned that the police department in several other states of the country have launched similar WhatsApp helplines to receive complaints from the public directly to give justice to victims.