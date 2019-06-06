Joint bid to clean Byrnihat air

SHILLONG: C P Marak, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, on Wednesday said the state pollution control boards of Meghalaya and Assam will deliberate on how to tackle air pollution in Byrnihat to improve the air quality of the area.

Speaking at a function on the occasion of World Environment Day here, he said that by and large, the air quality in Meghalaya is good barring the two industrial areas of Umiam and Byrnihat.