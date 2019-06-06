Feat achieved: 1.5 million saplings planted across state

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday claimed that the state has achieved the feat of planting of 1.5 million trees.

Sharing on his Twitter account, he said, “I extend my appreciation and congratulations to the people of the State for the record success of Meghalaya #OneCitizenOneTree campaign. We achieved the feat to plant 1.5 million trees. #WorldEnvironmentDay.”

The plantation programme is under the Springshed Development Project of the department of the Soil and Water Conservation and NABARD in collaboration with Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) as part of the World Environment Day celebrations. The project is supported under the NAFFCC of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The project is aimed at rejuvenation of 306 spring sheds located across the state through community participation at the grassroots.

Partnership with trees

Earlier in the day, the chief minister urged the citizens to plant and adopt a tree and create a partnership with the trees.

Speaking at a function at Lyngkyrdem village in East Khasi Hills district on the occasion of World Environment Day and referring to the ‘One Citizen One Tree’ initiative of the state government, Sangma said the state can show the way to the country and the world through the green initiative.

“It is a journey and a partnership with the trees,” he said.

Sangma, along with other officers, planted some saplings at the village. The Soil and Water Conservation Department targets to plant around 84,000 saplings in Lyngkyrdem village falling under Pynursla constituency.

Later, Sangma addressed a gathering of students at a programme organised by the Dorbar Shnong of Smit. He spoke to the students on the importance of being proactive towards environmental conservation efforts.

“We must all contribute to the environment. Reduce our consumption, reuse what we can, and recycle what can be recycled,” he said referring to the three R’s for judicious use of resources.

In a separate programme, Sangma officially launched the organic bags manufactured by Saindur Enviro Pvt Ltd at a function held at St. Edmund’s School. See P-3

The carry bags are made of 100 per cent biodegradable material, which decompose easily reducing environmental pollution through use of plastic bags.

He launched the Meghalaya Electric Mobility Programme, a government initiative to promote electric mobility solutions and reduce the impact of carbon emissions.