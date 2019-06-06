Differences over Shillong medical college agreement

SHILLONG: Differences have cropped up between the Meghalaya government and the Kolkata-based KPC group over the lease agreement for the upcoming Shillong Medical College and Hospital.

Sources said that there are differences over giving the land and building infrastructure on lease for the medical college.

However, sources said the matter was under discussion and a meeting was held recently in this regard adding the lease terms and conditions were being worked out.

The sources said the earlier agreement signed in 2012-13 has been revised and the government has asked the firm to clarify on certain issues.

It is learnt that there will be some enhancement in the fees since the rates were fixed in 2012 and there has to be a change.

In addition, the government is also bargaining on the quantum of land required since there is a scarcity of the resource in the New Shillong Township and the medical college has to be constructed as per the norms of the Medical Council of India. The firm has asked for five-seven hectares of land and government is trying to negotiate on the matter, the sources said.

They said that with the government having sought clarifications from the firm, the entire procedural cycle will be completed once its replies are received after which the project can finally take off.

The state government had signed an MoU with the KPC Group in November, 2012 to develop Shillong Medical College and Hospital on a PPP mode. Earlier the government was keen to construct the medical college at Jhalupara by shifting the Reid Chest (TB) Hospital to Umsawli.

However, the government is now keen to construct the medial college at a new site with Umsawli being the top choice as the government is of the opinion that the proposed site of the medical college at Jhalupara is congested.