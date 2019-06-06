Conrad inspects national games stadium site at Mawdiangdiang

SHILLONG:Chief Minister Conrad Sangma inspected the site of Games Village and the stadium at Mawdiangdiang on Thursday as part of preparation for 2022 National Games.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he said the land in Mawdiangdiang is held by Meghalaya Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and the government has been able to utilise the land without having to make any investment for acquiring land.

“We came here because in a few weeks or probably a month, we plan to visit Delhi to meet the Prime Minister and present the final and detailed proposals for development of the space,” he said adding that details of other locations such as Tura and other places of Meghalaya will also be presented.

Sangma said the government was also intending in going for PPP mode and for this they would get connected with different parties in this regard.

He said the sports department had been working aggressively for the last one year to identify plots of land for setting up the village and would move central government to get sanctions for different kind of infrastructure.

Sangma was briefed by officials from Urban Affairs, PHE, PWD, Sports department on the preparations for the Games.