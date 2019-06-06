Child rights panel seeks report as sex racket targets minors

11 held for flesh trade in West Jaintia Hills

SHILLONG: Police have arrested eleven persons and rescued eight victims in connection with a sex racket targeting minor girls prompting the Chairperson of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Meena Kharkongor, to seek a report regarding the matter.

The racket was operating at Mihmyntdu in West Jaintia Hills district.

After the arrest of eight persons, including women on Tuesday, Jowai police arrested three more people on Wednesday in connection with the prostitution racket involving minor girls.

Concerned over the alarming nature of such crimes involving minors, Kharkongor said she had sought a report from the police and the district child welfare authorities.

“It is a matter of concern that minor girls are lured into sex racket and people should come together to eradicate the menace”, she said.

West Jaintia Hills SP Lakador Syiem said some more arrests are likely to be made depending on the investigation.

The lid was blown off the prostitution racket when a girl from one of the localities of Jowai went missing on January 25 and police launched an all-out operation to rescue her stumbling upon the racket in the process. The police, apart from arresting the persons involved, rescued the minor victims aged between 14 and 16.

Though the racket was operating for some time, police took action after putting up surveillance on the activities and finally made the crackdown after gathering concrete information.

Some of the arrested persons are Dapynbiang Sten, Riwandakaru Dann, Kristina Lyngdoh, Sanwaki Dkhar, Lemi Ryngkhlem, Elison Dkhar, Emryngkatmitre Dkhar and Prosperity Talang.