Army keeps close watch on Myanmar border

GUWAHATI: The Eastern Army Command is closely monitoring the situation along the India-Myanmar border even as operations continue against insurgent outfits in the neighbouring country.

Lieutenant General MM Naravane, general officer commanding-in-chief, Eastern Command visited Army and Assam Rifles formations in Nagaland and South Arunachal Pradesh as part of a two-day trip to Spear Corps and Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) since Tuesday.

During the visit, he reviewed the security situation and ongoing counter insurgency operations along the border and was briefed by commanders on the prevailing security situation, an official statement said.

India shares a 1,643-km long border with Myanmar. Army is keeping vigil and has deployed additional troops to reinforce the Assam Rifles companies along the border in the aftermath of Myanmar army’s crackdown against militants in that country in January.

Counter-insurgency operations are currently on with close coordination between the security forces of the two countries.

The GoC, Eastern Command also visited forward company operating bases and interacted with soldiers involved in operations to trace out the perpetrators of Khonsa and Tobu incidents.

It may be mentioned that two Assam Rifles jawans were killed and three injured in a gun battle with unidentified militants between Tobu and Ukha in Mon district of Nagaland last month.

Prior to the incident, an MLA and 10 others were killed in an ambush in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, even as no militant group claimed responsibility. The army however suspects NSCN (K) to have carried out the ambush.

