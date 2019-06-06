1 held in Ranikor assault case

Incident in the house of ex-MLA

MAWKYRWAT: A person was arrested on Wednesday for brutally assaulting an unidentified naked man in Ranikor area, South West Khasi Hills while others, who were involved in the crime, are still at large.

However, the identity of the victim is still unknown after he escaped from the clutches of the assailants.

A disturbing video which shows a group of persons attacking the victim in Ranikor area near Indo-Bangladesh border went viral in social media from Tuesday.

The video shows the victim screaming, begging with folded hands and crying for help till he escaped after the youths continued to assault him.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, South West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Maxwell B. Syiem informed that the incident took place in the house of late P.K. Raswai, ex-MLA of Ranikor constituency. However, the reason for the assault is yet to be ascertained.

Syiem also informed that the police have registered a ‘suo motu’ case against the attackers which led to the arrest of one of them identified as Teiborlang Marwein (24), a resident of Ranikor Bazar.

The SP said the police will soon be able to arrest all the attackers involved in the crime and he did not reveal the names of other assailants.

Asked about the victim, the SP said the police are still trying to find out the identity and whereabouts of the victim.