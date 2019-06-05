State seeks Rs 82,815 cr from finance panel

SHILLONG: The state government has sought financial grants of Rs 82,815 crore from the 15th Finance Commission, headed by its Chairman NK Singh.

A delegation of the Finance Commission met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, council of ministers and officers in the city on Tuesday.

The state has asked for Rs 4,956 crore for building roads and bridges, Rs 580 crore for health and family welfare, Rs 1,114 crore for water supply and sanitation, Rs 2,476 crore for power sector, Rs 957 crore for education, Rs 940 crore for judiciary, Rs 314 crore for animal husbandry, Rs 2,199 crore for sports and youth affairs, Rs 100 crore for parliamentary affairs, Rs 50 crore for transport, Rs 1,048 crore for law and order, Rs 442 crore for tourism, Rs 104 crore for information and communications technology and Rs 325 crore for commerce and industries for five years.

Under grants for upgradation of standard administration, the government wants Rs 620 crore for prisons, Rs 17 crore for economics and statistics, Rs 15 crore for soil and water conservation, Rs 6 crore for agricultural administration and Rs 1,809 crore for general and development administration.

For infrastructure upgradation for provision of services by the autonomous district councils (ADCs), the government has sought Rs 500 crore whereas for ADCs’ revenue gap, it needs Rs 301 crore.

To meet the revenue gap of urban local bodies (ULBs) and their infrastructure, the state requires Rs 66 crore and Rs 100 crore, respectively.

It needs Rs 600 crore for creating and upgrading infrastructure of village employment councils under MGNREGS.

Hoping that the panel would consider the state’s needs, Sangma told the media that the state government has given a detailed requirement of all the sector-wise departments.

The state government submitted a memorandum to the commission highlighting the requirement. Earlier in the day, it gave a detailed presentation to the commission.