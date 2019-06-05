PAC finds deficiencies in Ganesh Das Hospital

SHILLONG: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sub-Committee of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has found several infrastructural deficiencies at the Ganesh Das Hospital following an inspection on Tuesday.

The PAC members also held a meeting with officials of the hospital.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, HM Shangpliang, member, said the hospital lacks manpower and ICU to treat children.

He said although there are 25 sanctioned posts of doctors only 20 were filled.

There are 400 beds in the hospital while only two doctors are present for night duty. As for nurses, the sanctioned number is 180, but the hospital has 120.

The committee expressed concern that the additional building has not been handed over to the hospital authorities.

Shangpliang urged the engineer to hand over the building to the hospital authorities within six months.

Citing another deficiency, he said the hospital has no ICU for children especially to treat those who are born premature. In this connection, he said the doctors should place a proposal before the government citing the shortages.

In view of the hospital’s condition, he urged the government to look into the shortages in the hospital very seriously. He said the PAC will also give a report to the state government highlighting the condition of the hospital.

Meanwhile, another member of the committee, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, said the hospital should propose to the government to appoint hospital attendants on contractual basis to assist the rural folks coming to the hospital.

Speaking on space constraint, he urged the contractor to complete the additional building so that other facilities of the hospital can be housed there.

Referring to the allegations of the FKJGP that the hospital lacks the tools to perform the Caesarean section, Shangpliang was informed that it couldn’t be done since no sterile drapes were left after the doctors had already performed eight operations from 3 pm to 11 pm.