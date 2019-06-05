Ganesh Das hospital remains in focus for wrong reasons

SHILLONG: The husband of the woman, Balari Lyngdoh who was refused admission at Ganesh Das Hospital, has broken the silence and said that the lady was currently admitted in the ICU and her baby in the INCU in Nazareth Hospital.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Lyngdoh’s husband, Balatiplang Thabah reacted to the report which stated that his wife was fine and currently in NEIGRIHMS.

He said they were told by the hospital staff on the inability to operate his wife since no tools left for the operation after the doctors several operations earlier.

He said they reached the hospital between 8 pm-9pm and it was at around 10 pm that the hospital staff informed that they could not perform the operation.

“We requested for an ambulance since we are poor and do not have our own vehicle but they refused and offered to call the 108 ambulance service. The 108 vehicle took a long time and did not arrive even at 11 pm or 12 am. My pregnant wife urgently needed an operation,” Thabah adding that they eventually called the FKJGP ambulance service.

FKJGP member Reginald Thabah said the hospital authorities should have tools and devices for operations ready 24×7.

Chief organizing member of FKJGP, Kitboklang Nongphlang said the state government should not protect the government servants but to take action against the erring staff.