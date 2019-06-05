AAI staff conduct plantation drive at Shillong Airport.

GUWAHATI: Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) took part in a plantation drive on the premises of Shillong Airport at Umroi on the occasion of World Environment Day.

“All officials of Shillong Airport participated in plantation programme held to spread awareness on environment protection. About 200 saplings were planted near the car parking area and colony,” airport director, M.K. Nayak told The Shillong Timeson Wednesday.

- Advertisement - - Advertisement -

A drawing competition was also organised for children of passengers at the airport’s passenger lounge in a bid to take the message of ecology conservation among the next generation.

“Children of passengers travelling to Kolkata made good use of the time spent at the passenger lounge by taking part in the competition on the occasion,” Nayak said.

Meanwhile, AAI Guwahati officials invited school children from the area around LGBI Airport to participate in an environment conservation awareness programme on Tuesday.

Students of MKME School, Garal (near the airport) were greeted with environment friendly gift items. A drawing and sketching skills competition to promote environment conservation practice was arranged for them on the occasion.

Interacting with the children, Sanjeev Jindal, regional executive director, AAI-North East Region said school children have a major role to play in spreading awareness about the ill effects of pollution.

Topics such as tree plantation, energy conservation and reduced use of fossil fuels were discussed at the programme.

The students along with their teachers also visited the air traffic control office and the airport terminal building. The short educational trip was arranged to make them of the discipline and cleanliness practiced by AAI employees are maintaining and in daily life.

